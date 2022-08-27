Azamgarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Four people died and two injured in an accident here on Saturday, police said.

The dead included a man and his daughter. Police said the car turned upside down after hitting a divider.

The ill-fated car was going from Azamgarh to Jaunpur.

The dead were identified as Shriprakash (30), Sushil (29), Pintu Yadav (22) and Anokhi (3).

