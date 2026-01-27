Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): A delegation comprising members of Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and concerned citizens met with the Chief Commissioner of the State Election Commission, Sangreshi, on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the delegation submitted a formal memorandum urging that the upcoming elections for the 369 wards across 5 corporations under the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) be conducted exclusively using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The memorandum highlighted the need for transparency and speed, while given the vast scale of elections spanning 369 wards, the use of EVMs is essential to avoid delays and confusion during the counting process. This will ensure greater transparency in the electoral proceedings.

The release further stated that aligning with the Tech Era: Bengaluru is a global technology hub. Reverting to the outdated ballot paper system is a regressive step. Modern technology must be leveraged to enhance voter confidence.

The use of EVMs can completely eliminate manual errors that occur during ballot paper counting and prevent the possibility of votes being declared invalid. Using EVMs enables swift declaration of results and significantly reduces the manpower and expenditure required for prolonged counting.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghavendra Poojari HS, Program Head of B.PAC, stated, "It is crucial that elections in a metropolis like Bengaluru are conducted systematically and without errors. In this regard, the State Election Commission should move away from the old ballot paper system and take necessary steps to conduct elections through EVMs only."

Sangreshi, Chief Commissioner of the State Election Commission, received the memorandum and assured the delegation that the matter would be considered seriously. The delegation included N Harish, B.PAC member and senior advocate, along with representatives from various city civic groups. (ANI)

