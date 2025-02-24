Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old B Tech student was allegedly raped by a man who gave her a lift on his motorcycle when she was returning home from college in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and three of his friends, who aided him in the act.

Charthawal police station in-charge Rajesh Dhanvat said the incident took place in the evening of February 21 when the student was returning home from college and the accused, Himanshu, gave her a lift on his motorcycle.

"However, the accused then took her to a field, where he raped her. His three friends helped him in the act," the police official said.

The girl later narrated her ordeal to her parents, who lodged a complaint leading to an FIR against Himanshu and his friends Sagir, Siddharth and Adesh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, Dhanvat said.

He said all accused are absconding and attempts are being made to arrest them, while the girl has undergone medical examination and further legal proceedings are being carried out.

