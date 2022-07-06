Thane, Jul 6 (PTI) A baby crocodile was rescued from a well in Thane city in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The crocodile, aged around 2 years, was stuck in the well in the Wagle Estate area. It was rescued by members of a wildlife welfare association and handed over to the forest department, he said.

The crocodile will be released in its natural habitat, the official said, adding that someone might have brought the baby crocodile from another area and thrown it in the well.

