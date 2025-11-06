Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Thursday said that the people of Bihar have made up their minds to vote for the Mahagathbandhan in the ongoing state elections.

He said that the slogan "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar" reflects the mood of the voters, adding that the alliance will defeat the BJP-JD(U)-RSS combine and Tejashwi Yadav will become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Addressing reporters in Patna, D Raja said, "I visited several constituencies and campaigned for the Mahagathbandhan. My understanding is that the people of Bihar are determined to vote for Mahagathbandhan. 'Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar' has become the understanding of the people of Bihar. And people of Bihar will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, JD(U), and RSS combine. Mahagathabandhan will win the elections, and Tejashwi will become the chief minister of Bihar. "

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025 began this morning.

A voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am according to the Election Commission of India.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Tej Pratap Yadav are among those contesting in the first phase.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

