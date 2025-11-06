Kolkata, November 6: Kolkata Fatafat, popularly known as Kolkata FF, is a well-known lottery-style game widely played in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. The game follows a format similar to Satta Matka and operates under local monitoring. Results for this lottery are declared multiple times throughout the day, giving players several chances to win. Those looking to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 6, 2025, can visit official websites like kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in for real-time updates and winning numbers. The game features eight rounds daily, known as “bazis,” with new results announced roughly every 90 minutes starting from 10 AM. Players can view the live winning numbers for November 6 through the updated Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below.

The Kolkata FF lottery is held daily from Monday to Sunday and is open only to players who are residing in or currently present in Kolkata. In this lottery-style game, participants choose numbers and place their bets, following a system similar to Satta Matka. Players who wish to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 6, 2025, can find the latest winning numbers and live updates on the official websites listed above.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 6, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 469 9

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Participants can view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on these trusted platforms as they publish timely and accurate updates. The fixed schedule of result announcements allows players to track each round effortlessly, ensuring they stay up to date with all live draws and never miss the latest winning numbers.

In India, 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, legally allow lotteries such as Kolkata Fatafat to operate. While the game brings excitement and anticipation, it also involves financial risk. Therefore, LatestLY urges participants to play responsibly and exercise caution, keeping in mind that gambling can lead to monetary losses if not approached wisely.

