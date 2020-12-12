Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathanarayana on Saturday asserted that Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) will play a key role in the development of the city in the coming years.

Ashwathanarayana made these remarks while virtually addressing the gathering of 'BAMBOOS', an annual two days event organized by the Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF).

Also Read | Toys, Handicrafts Made by Local Artisans Exempted From Quality Control Order, Announces Piyush Goyal.

"More and more residents of the city will be dwelling in apartments in the years to come and BFA will have a crucial role. At present about 10 lakh people in the city live in BAF communities," he said.

"In the past, BAF had actively involved in finding solutions to the issues pertaining to wastewater treatment systems, property title deeds and documentation, tariffs for essential services like water & waste management, simplifying rules and regulations with regard to apartment associations and others. The government is facilitating progress and ensuring timely action," he added.

Also Read | Bihar: RTI Activist Amit Rai Dies by Suicide in Buxar District.

Ashwathanarayana also commended the efforts of the federation for organizing the annual event virtually despite restrictions in place due to COVID 19.

Sri Nagaraja Rao, General Secretary, BAF, Vikram Rai, Joint Secretary, Vidya Goggi, Vice President, Arun Kumar, and other senior representatives of the federation were present.

The event "BAMBOOS" which has "Responsible, Responsive and Resilient Apartment Communities" as its theme is being held for two days-- on December 12th and 13th. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)