New Delhi, December 12: The central government has adopted Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020, which will give certain relaxations to toys and handicrafts made by local artisans, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. Under the Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020, goods manufactured and sold by artisans, and those registered as Geographical Indication (GI) will be exempted from Quality Control Order. Mann Ki Baat, August 30, 2020: India Can Become World's Toy Hub, Time to Be Vocal About Local Toys, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"PM @NarendraModi ji boosts indigenous toys production to support artisans & MSMEs. Govt adopts Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020 which exempts goods manufactured & sold by artisans & those registered as Geographical Indication (GI) from Quality Control Order," Goyal said in a tweet. The order was released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). PM Narendra Modi Lauds Farmers, Urges Startups to Make Toys And Develop Online Games Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative.

The order exempts goods manufactured and sold by artisans registered with "Development Commissioner' (Handicrafts), from use of 'Standard Mark under licence from Bureau of Indian Standards, as per Scheme1 of Schedule-II of BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018". The Quality Control Order was issued by the DPIIT for standardisation and quality adherence of Toys. It will come into effect from January 1st, 2021.

"This order aims to bring forward the synergized efforts of the GoI, states and the stakeholders to promote 'Team up for toys' vision keeping quality standards of the indigenous toys as the priority," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The decision to exempt local toys and handicrafts from the Quality Control Order is in line with the government's ambitious plan to make India a toy hub and self-reliant in the sector. Highlighting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India's share is very small in the segment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme last month urged citizens to be "vocal for local toys". (With IANS inputs)

