Bahraich, Aug 9 (PTI) District Magistrate of Bahraich Shambhu Kumar was detected positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen test on Sunday, a senior official said.

Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich Dr Suresh Singh on Sunday morning antigen testing of the district magistrate and other personnel posted at his residence was conducted.

Also Read | India Asks Pakistan to Hold Virtual Meet of Indus Water Commission Due to COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

"Kumar tested positive fllowing which his sample was sent to Lucknow for RT-PCR test and the report is awaited. Barring the district magistrate, other people posted at his residence tested negative. The DM has quarantined himself in his home," Dr Singh said.

The residence and office of the district magistrate and the places which he visited in the last gew days are being sanitised.

Also Read | 'Gautam Buddha Was Born in Lumbini': Nepal Rejects Jaishankar's Claim That The Spiritual Figure Was Indian.

Those people who had came in contact with the district magistrate are also being examined, the CMO said. Shambhu Kumar is a 2010 batch IAS officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)