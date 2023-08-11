Bhopal, August 11: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held at the end of this year. According to the list issued by the party on Thursday evening, the names of candidates for seven seats out of 230 have been announced. Of these seven assembly constituencies, two seats are in Rewa, two in Satna, one each in Chhatarpur, Niwari and Morena districts.

The list reads, “According to the orders of BSP National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, the party has released the first list of candidates for the MP assembly polls to be held in 2023.” Among the seven seats, six seats are of unreserved category and one is reserved for scheduled caste category. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Led BJP Govt to Launch 'Seekho-Kamao' Scheme for Unemployed Youths (Watch Video).

According to the list, Devraj Ahirwal will contest from SC reserved Raigaon constituency (Satna) and the remainining six candidates will contest for unreserved category which include Balbir Singh Dandotiya from Dimani seat (Morena), Awadesh Pratap Singh Rathore from Niwari seat (Niwari), Ramraja Pathak from Rajnagar seat (Chhatarpur), Maniraj Singh Patel from Rampur Baghelan seat (Satna), Vishnu Dev Pandey from Sirmaur (Rewa) and Pankaj Singh from Saimariya seat (Rewa). Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks BJP Government in MP During Jabalpur Rally, Says '21 Jobs, 225 Scams' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI over Phone, BSP state president Ramakant Pippal claimed, “We will contest the elections alone on all the 230 assembly seats in the state. Our survey has been completed and we will announce the list of our remaining candidates soon. So that their candidate would get more time for the preparation of the poll in the respective constituencies.”

Pippal also claimed that the government in the state would not be formed without their cooperation. Nonetheless, there are 82 reserved seats (35 for SC category and 47 for ST category) out of total 230 assembly seats in the state.

