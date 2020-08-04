New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Baidu Search figures in the list of 47 Chinese apps that were banned by India last month, according to a source.

In June this year, India banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, Baidu Map and Baidu Translate, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

Another 47 Chinese apps were banned last month, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were blocked earlier.

The source privy to the development said that Baidu Search and Baidu Lite were in the list of 47 banned apps.

While the second list of Chinese apps banned in July has not been released officially yet, it is learnt that some of the banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live Lite, among others.

