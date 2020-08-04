New Delhi, August 4: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday congratulated candidates who successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination-2019. He further wished them a bright future. UPSC Civil Services Exams 2019 Final Results Declared: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Candidates, Motivates Those Who Failed to Clear.

"Warm congratulations to all the candidates who have been successful in the UPSC exam result and best wishes for a bright future. I hope that all of you will always be ready for public welfare while performing your duties," Pilot tweeted. UPSC Civil Services 2019 Final Result Announced At upsc.gov.in, Pradeep Singh Tops; Check Full List Here.

Sachin Pilot Tweet:

UPSC परीक्षा परिणाम में सफल हुए समस्त अभ्यर्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि आप सभी अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करते हुए जनकल्याण के लिए सदैव तत्पर रहेंगे। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 4, 2020

The tweet comes hours after the UPSC declared the final list of 829 selected candidates based on the results of the written Civil Services Examination test held on September 2019 and the interviews held from February to August.

Civil Services Exam is conducted every year by UPSC to select candidates to IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services. This year, the Civil Services exam will be held on October 4 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

