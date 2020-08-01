Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 (PTI) Eid al-Adha was celebrated on a subdued note in Odisha on Saturday, with most of the devotees offering prayers from home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion of the festival, also known as Bakr Eid.

"We are celebrating the festival in a simple manner as we need to protect people from the deadly coronavirus," the president of a Bhubaneswar-based mosque, Shakilur Rahman, said

He said that devotees were asked to offer prayers at home and urged people to abide by COVID-19 protective guidelines laid down by the government.

Amid COVID-19 restrictions like lockdown and shutdown being in force in several parts of the state, business was dull for shops selling items related to the festival in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and other places.

Extending Eid greetings to people, the governor in a message called upon them to cooperate with the administration in battling coronavirus pandemic.

"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #EidAdhaMubarak. May the Eid bring happiness and strengthen the spirit of peace, brotherhood & compassion in society," the chief minister tweeted.

Among others, BJP national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda also greeted the people on the occasion.

