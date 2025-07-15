Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the Balasore student, who self-immolated herself in protest over sexual harassment by her teacher.

Chief Minister Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of the 20-year-old Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student and assured that all guilty will be "strictly" punished.

"Hearing the news of the demise of the victimised student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. The Honorable Chief Minister has directed that a proper investigation of the incident be conducted and that all the guilty be punished strictly in accordance with the law," Odisha CMO wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, he has announced the provision of financial assistance of 20 lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the closest relatives of the deceased student's family," Odisha CMO added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the death of the 20-year-old Balasore student an "organised murder by the BJP's system," accusing the BJP of failing to protect the victim.

Gandhi alleged that the student, who set herself on fire after facing sexual harassment, was subjected to repeated threats, torments and humiliation instead of receiving justice.

In a post on X, LoP Gandhi wrote, "The death of a daughter fighting for justice in Odisha is nothing less than a murder by the BJP's system. That brave student raised her voice against sexual harassment, but instead of delivering justice, she was threatened, tormented, and repeatedly humiliated. Those who were supposed to protect her kept breaking her."

On Monday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed the death of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who had attempted self-immolation.

The Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said in a statement that the patient was brought to the casualty on July 12 and was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College. (ANI)

