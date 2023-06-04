Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): Around 288 bodies have been recovered while more than 1000 injured people have been admitted to different hospitals as efforts are underway to clear the leftover wreckage of derailed trains from the track here in Odisha's Balasore, a senior NDRF official said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, National Disaster Response Force, DIG, Mohsen Shahidi said, "288 dead bodies recovered while more than 1000 injured people have been admitted to different hospitals. Efforts are underway to clear the leftover wreckage of derailed trains from the track. Restoration work will continue throughout the night though the weather is quite hot," NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said that the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. It had said that 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries, Officials said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that a high-level probe will be conducted into the accident. He said Railway Safety Commissioner will do an independent inquiry. (ANI)

