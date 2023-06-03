New Delhi, June 3: A Congress leader died on Saturday after receiving injuries on the forehead at the AICC office, police said. The deceased has been identified as retd Major Ved Prakash (84).

Police said that as per the statements of those present at the spot, the Congress leader got imbalanced while walking and fell down and got his forehead injured and subsequently became unconscious.

"Today evening, information was received from Armed Forces Clinic, KG Marg regarding the death of a person inside the AICC office, 24 Akbar Road. On enquiry, it is revealed that he was an active member of AICC and Chairman, Ex-Servicemen matters," police said.

The deceased was taken to the Armed Forces clinic, Dalhousie Road, New Delhi where he was declared brought dead. Police said that no foul play is suspected by family members. DB Inamdar Dies: Senior Congress Leader and Former Karnataka Minister Passes Away at 74.

"As of now, No Foul Play is suspected by family members. However, we have initiated inquest proceedings under sections 174 CrPC, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow," the official said.

