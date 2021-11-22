New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): With an aim to curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday has extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in Delhi carrying non-essential items till November 26.

Delhi government has also asked its employees to continue working from home till Friday.

"Government offices shall remain closed till Nov 26 except those involved in essential services. Private offices are advised to allow their staff to work from home till 26th Nov," the order letter read on Sunday.

The government has also asked the private offices and institutions to let their employees work from home till November 26 to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

Earlier on Wednesday, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai had informed.

However, the overall Air Quality Index decreased from 355 on Saturday to 347 today. Neighboring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category. (ANI)

