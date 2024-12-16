Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 16 (ANI): In a tribute to the shared history and sacrifice of soldiers, a special reunion between the Bangladesh delegation and Indian war veterans was held on Vijay Diwas 2024.

The event, which marked India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, served as a reminder of the strong bond between India and Bangladesh.

In a post on X, the eastern Command of the Indian Army shared photos of the Bangladesh delegation and Indian war veterans as they relived the glorious 1971 Liberation War.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, emphasized the importance of this day, saying, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his tribute, highlighting the key role of the Indian armed forces in the victory.

He stated, "'Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of the culmination of the courage, unwavering dedication, and valour of the brave soldiers of the army. On this day in 1971, the brave soldiers of the army not only defeated the morale of the enemies and hoisted the tricolour with pride but also brought about a historic change on the world map while protecting human values. The country will remain proud of the bravery of its warriors till eternity."

The occasion also saw a joint wreath-laying ceremony at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, Army HQ Eastern Command in Kolkata, attended by officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their counterparts from the Bangladesh Army.

As part of the celebrations, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces joined the commemoration in India.(ANI)

