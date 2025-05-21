Agartala, May 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said Bangladesh nationals and Rohingyas will not be allowed to enter the state illegally.

He said even if they manage to enter the state illegally, they will be pushed back to their country of origin.

"We will not allow any Bangladesh citizen and Rohingyas to enter our state's territory illegally. Even if they enter, they will be pushed back to their origin as per the law," he told reporters here.

Recently, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, in a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, voiced concern over the presence of illegal Bangladesh migrants in various parts of the northeastern state and urged him to push back all the illegal migrants to their country of origin.

Debbarma had urged the Centre, state government and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to launch an operation to detect and deport Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally here.

A total of 816 Bangladesh nationals and 79 Rohingyas were arrested in the state by the BSF from January 2024 to February 2025.

