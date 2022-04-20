Banihal/Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) Three people, including an army personnel, were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Samba, Ramban and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The army jawan, Manpreet Singh (25) of Kathua, died after his private vehicle skidded off the road and fell down from a bridge near Veer Bhoomi park in Samba district, the officials said.

They said the soldier was posted in Srinagar and was on leave since March 26. He was on his way to Jammu from his Kathua residence when the accident took place.

In a separate incident, a trucker was killed when his vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Khooni Nalla in Ramban district, the officials said, adding the body of the deceased was recovered by police and civilian volunteers and is being identified.

In another incident, Shazia Akhtar (27) of Budhal was killed and her relatives – Mohammad Ikhlaq and his wife Nazia Kousar – were injured when their private car plunged into a gorge at Tralla Rehan on Rajouri-Kotranka road in Rajouri district, the officials said.

They said the injured were shifted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be “serious”.

