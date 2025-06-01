Banihal/Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) A driver died and three members of a family were injured when a boulder from a hillock hit a cab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place near Khari while the passenger vehicle was en route to remote Trana village, the officials said.

They said the cab was extensively damaged in the incident, resulting in on-the-spot death of its driver Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Mundakbass village.

Bahar Ahmad Malik, his wife Mansoora Begum and their 10-month-old son Mohd Saad suffered serious injuries and were evacuated to hospital, the officials said.

Meanwhile, two youth identified as Bilal Ahmad of Chamber-Kanari and Zahid Ahmad of Bandi Chechian were killed when their scooty collided head-on with a mini-bus coming from opposite direction at Chandak near Mandi in Poonch district late Saturday evening.

The bodies were handed over to their families for last rites after completion of legal formalities this morning, the officials said.

