Banihal/Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday morning, hours after he was accused of rape by a 20-year-old woman, police said.

A complaint was lodged at the Ramban police station on Tuesday night against Parladh Singh of Digdool, alleging that he raped the woman belonging to a different community earlier in the day, they said.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted, and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

