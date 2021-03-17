Pune, Mar 17 (PTI) Multiple teams have been formed to probe a case in which several people were arrested for allegedly obtaining data of dormant bank accounts having Rs 216 crore in them, Pune police said on Wednesday.

Eight people have been arrested so far, including an actor and a person related to a news channel, a Pune cyber cell official said.

The first set of six arrests were made on Monday when the gang arrived in Maharshi Nagar to sell the fraudulently obtained bank data.

"Our probe has found that the accused were in search of hackers who would break into these accounts and transfer the money lying in them. We have written to the banks asking them for expert help on this issue," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)