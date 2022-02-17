Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri returns from the US with his family (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Popular singing legend Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri has returned from the US with his family for carrying out his father's last rites.

Bappi Lahiri' last rites will be performed on Thursday in Mumbai, according to a statement released by the family.

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise. According to the doctor, the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said yesterday.

After hearing about Bappi Lahiri's demise, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

