Visual of the aircraft after hard landing (Photo/ DGCA)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): A Red Bird flight training organisation (FTO) Tecnam P2008 aircraft had a hard landing at Baramati runway in Maharashtra, informed the officials on Tuesday.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official informed that plane VT-RBL of Red Bird Aviation flying school engaged in a local solo circuit had a hard landing.

"Landing involved heavy impact on nose landing gear after landing at Baramati runway," he said.

He added that after landing the cadet pilot during ground roll released the stick pressure not as per procedure leading to a hard impact on the nose gear.

"Due to impact the nose wheel and oleo strut got damaged. There is no injury to the cadet pilot. The weather was clear and visibility was at five-kilometre," he concluded.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an inquiry into the incident where a Cessna 152 aircraft crashed near the Birasal airstrip in Odisha on Monday. (ANI)

