New Delhi, June 7: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday apprehended a man here at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station with foreign currencies worth around Rs 2.7 crore, an official said.

The man, identified as Govind Lamba, was later handed over to Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further questioning.

"We spotted him at around 1.20 p.m. During the baggage screening, we noticed images of currency bundles in high volume in the baggage of the passenger," said a CISF official.

On being asked, the passenger could not give any satisfactory answer and tried to mislead the CISF officials.

Lamba later told the officials that he was associated as Assistant Manager at a travel services company, and he was carrying foreign currency for currency exchange purpose.

The CISF officials, however, did not buy his argument, and he was taken to the station control room.

Eventually, the ED officials and Delhi Metro officials were informed.

The ED officials enquired the matter and they too were not satisfied with the answers given by Lamba who also failed to produce any documents in his defence.

"The following foreign currency was worth Rs 2.7 crore... 2,00,000 AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham); $1,20,000; 20,000 Canadian dollars, 25,000 Singapore dollars; 25,000 Euro; 50,000 Australian Dollar; 4,000 Swiss Franc; 30,000 GB Pounds and 12,00,000 Thai Baht," said the CISF official.

Lamba was later taken by the ED officials to their office.

