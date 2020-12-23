Bareilly, Dec 23 (PTI) Two labourers lost their lives on Wednesday when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police said.

According to police, the accident took place at Navodaya village on the Delhi-Lucknow road.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said the labourers were returning to a brick kiln when the accident took place.

Due to impact of the collision, Nandlal (30) and Ghasiram (32) fell on the road and the truck ran over them, killing them on the spot, police said.

Police have seized the truck and sent the bodies for autopsy.

