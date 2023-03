Bareilly (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl committed suicide after a private school here refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees, family members have alleged.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said a probe has been ordered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members.

"My daughter was a student of class ninth at a local private school. Due to some financial constraints, I was unable to deposit her school fee," the girl's father, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Baradari said in his complaint.

Kumar claimed that he had sought some time to submit the fees but the school administration allegedly did not let her daughter take the exam on Friday.

He said his daughter was hurt and allegedly hanged herself after returning home.

