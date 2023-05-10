Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Chemicals manufacturer BASF on Wednesday posted a 45 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 82.39 crore in the March quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 149.85 crore in the year-ago period, BASF said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a fall of 3.25 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,249.95 crore as compared with Rs 3,359.46 crore in the same period a year ago.

In FY23, the company's net profit dropped 32.36 per cent to Rs 402.89 crore as against Rs 594.84 crore in FY2021-22, BASF said.

Revenue from operations of the company in FY23 rose 4.23 per cent to Rs 13,518.79 crore from Rs 12,969.57 crore in FY22.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed 1.10 per cent down at Rs 2,399.40 on the BSE.

