Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka said the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completely failed in implementing its orders on filling potholes on Bengaluru's roads.

The court continued its hearing of a public interest litigation on Thursday.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was told by the advocate for the petitioners that the number of people dying in pothole-related incidents was increasing due to the unscientific way of filling the potholes.

The BBMP advocate submitted a report on the efforts undertaken by the civic body to fill up potholes.

However, the court said the BBMP "has completely failed" in its task and directed it to file an affidavit on how many potholes have been filled so far.

The hearing was adjourned to November 2.

