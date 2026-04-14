Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCY) President Bode Ramachandra Yadav on Tuesday announced that he will undertake an indefinite hunger strike for the welfare of Backwards Classes (BCs), pressing the government to fulfil a set of key demands.

Addressing the reporters here, Yadav said, "I will go on an indefinite hunger strike until justice is delivered to the BC community. The government must act on our long-pending demands."

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President Bode Ramachandra Yadav said that he will undertake an indefinite hunger strike for the welfare of BCs.

He stated that the government must fulfil five key demands for the BC community, including. Enactment of the BC Protection Act.

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Allocation of 1,000 acres of land for BCs in the capital region. 44% reservation for BCs in education, jobs, and legislative bodies.

He alleged that in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is allocating capital region lands to benamis and distributing large extents of land to family members. He also accused the government of acquiring land from farmers in the name of the capital.

"We demand a comprehensive BC Protection Act to safeguard the rights of backward classes. Additionally, 44 per cent reservation must be ensured across education, jobs, and legislative representation," he told ANI.

Yadav also levelled allegations against the Andhra Pradesh government, claiming irregularities in land allocation in the capital region.

"In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is allocating capital region lands to benamis and distributing vast extents to family members. Lands are being taken away from farmers in the name of capital development," he alleged.

He further asserted that the BC community has been neglected and warned of intensified protests if their demands are not addressed. (ANI)

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