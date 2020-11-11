Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) Several political activists including a Block Development Council (BDC) chairman and a sarpanch on Wednesday joined the BJP here, a party spokesperson said.

BDC chairman from block Madhin, Karan Attri, sarpanch Sonam Aulakh and seven others joined the saffron party in the presence of senior leaders including Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta at the party headquarters, the spokesperson said.

Raina said people have accepted the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government and are fully supporting them.

“More and more young and dynamic faces from the social and political arena are coming forward to join the BJP with a strong belief that only the BJP can truly serve the nation and the society with an unadulterated heart,” he said.

The new entrants expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming District Development Council polls in the union territory. PTI TAS AB

