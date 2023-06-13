Panaji, Jun 12 (PTI) With the pre-monsoon spell in Goa, all activities on beaches have come to a standstill and lifeguards have installed red flags at vulnerable spots, an official said on Monday.

The beach shacks, which are allotted by the state tourism department, are dismantled as the seashore wears a deserted look. At many beaches, crowds are thinned due to the rising water level, a phenomenon associated with the southwest monsoon.

A senior official from Drishti Marine, a lifeguard agency, said due to the weather conditions and the onset of the monsoon, beaches will be closed for swimming and other activities including water sports.

He said heavy rainfall and high waves are expected to hit the shore during monsoon due to which the people are advised to stay away. The official said red flags are being placed at different places warning tourists against venturing into the sea.

