María Elena Ríos, who is a musician and an activist accused Tenoch Huerta of sexual assault, and called him a "sexual predator". Since then the Black Panther actor has released a statement on his Instagram responding to the claims. He wrote "A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire - and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer. About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months." Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther–Wakanda Forever Actor, Accused of Sexual Assault by a Saxophonist.

"It was entirely consensual at all times, as countess others can attest. And throughout, it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misinterpret our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. The actor continued, "As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage." Jeff Loveness Confirms Tenoch Huerta Will Return as Namor in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Tenoch's Post on Insta

Tenoch added "Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive. I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).