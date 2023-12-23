Beed/ Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday announced he will start an indefinite strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 20 to intensify his demand for reservation for the community.

Addressing a massive rally in Beed district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Jarange claimed "crores" of people from the Maratha community will come to Mumbai on January 20.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Supreme Court has accepted the curative petition filed by the state government pertaining to the Maratha reservation issue and has scheduled a hearing on January 24.

This, Shinde said, has opened a "window of hope' for the community.

He asserted his government is committed to giving reservation to the Maratha community and urged people to observe restraint.

Shinde also said quota benefits of other groups will remain untouched while giving reservation to the Marathas.

Speaking at the rally in Beed, Jarange said, "I will start an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 20. It is difficult to suppress the Marathas. We will not return without getting reservation for the community."

The quota activist said he will leave his village in Antarwali in Jalna district on foot and reach Mumbai during which members from the community will also join him.

Jarange had given the state government time until December 24 for meeting his demand of reservation for the community.

In his video message, Shinde said the state government's legal team comprising a battery of efficient lawyers will present its view before the Supreme Court and make all efforts to prove that the Maratha community is socially and economically backward.

Shinde said the State Backward Commission has been gathering empirical data at a "large scale" on the Maratha community and its plight.

He said the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had given reservation to the Maratha community, which was upheld by the Bombay High Court. However, the Supreme Court struck it down as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government failed to prove its point before the court.

"The observations of the Supreme Court (while striking down the reservation) will be taken into cognisance while gathering empirical data about the Maratha community. This will help in presenting the case before the Supreme Court," the CM said.

