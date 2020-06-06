India News | Bengal Agri Varsity VC Resigns After Stir by TMC-backed Employees' Union

Mohanpur (Nadia), Jun 5 (PTI) Faced with agitation by members of the Trinamool Congress-affiliated non-teaching employees' union, Dharani Dhar Patra, the vice-chancellor of the Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (BCKV) in West Bengal's Nadia district resigned from his post on Friday.

Patra, who was given a six-month extension by West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of state universities, Jagdeep Dhankhar on May 29, told reporters he sent his resignation letter to the Raj Bhavan during the day.

"I will discharge my duties till June 10," he said.

The vice-chancellor, whose relations with the TMC-run BCKV Karnachari Sandad turned sour last year over administrative matters, had on Tuesday alleged that the agitators had broken the gate of his residential premises within the campus and squatted on the lawn.

The outgoing VC had alleged that the protesters heckled a senior agricultural scientist and the local police did not come to his aid.

However, on Friday, he said, "I have resigned due to personal reasons."

The developments come in the backdrop of the governor having a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over academic issues after a war of words between the two over several matters.

