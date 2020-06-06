7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Pin Hope in Government to Hike Minimum Wages

7th Pay Commission | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 5: The central government employees are hopeful of an increment in their minimum wages after the end of COVID-19 lockdown. Reports leading upto the roll-out of Budget 2020-21 had claimed that the Centre may consider to increase the entry-level salary, which is fixed as Rs 18,000 for Group D entrants as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike, Rejig in Entry-Level Minimum Wages Still on Cards? Reports Say Govt 'Seriously Considering'.

After the roll-out of Budget, a number of employees were disappointed as no announcement was made related to any revision in 7th Pay Commission. But reports citing sources had claimed that the Cabinet may take up the issue considering the long-pending demand of the employee unions.

The outbreak of coronavirus, however, diminished any possibility of wage hike announcement. At a time when workers in the private sector are being laid off, or subjected to pay-cuts, it was inconceivable to expect a wage increment from the government.

With the "unlock 1" strategy implemented, and the government eyeing towards re-opening the economy, the long-pending expectation of minimum wage increment among the government employees could re-emerge.

Notably, the seventh pay panel report submitted by Justice (retd) AK Mathur to the central government in 2016 had proposed to raise the wages using a multiplying factor or fitment factor of 2.68. Considering that wages as per the pay commission report are revised once in a decade, the unions involved in negotiations sought an additional hike in minimum salaries.

The 7th Pay Commission had increased the minimum wages from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. The National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) - a consolidated body of unions - had appealed the Centre to further raise the minimum wages to Rs 21,000. The Finance Ministry, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in 2018, said there is no active proposal before the Cabinet to revise the pay structures.