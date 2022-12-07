Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) Bengal BJP chief and party MP Sukanta Majumdar, who was supposed to return to Kolkata from Delhi on Wednesday, has extended his stay in the national capital in the wake of an urgent meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 8, a senior party leader said.

The BJP MP from Balurghat is in Delhi since Sunday, he said.

"Majumdar was contacted by Shah's office earlier this day and told to stay back for a meeting tomorrow," the saffron party leader said.

The agenda of the meeting is not known, he stated.

According to the senior leader, Majumdar was scheduled to meet a BJP worker, “who was beaten up TMC men”, at hospital here following his return to the city, but the visit got cancelled.

The parliamentarian attended the Lok Sabha session earlier in the day.

He had also participated in the party's organisational meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J P Nadda on Monday.

Majumdar and senior party colleague Suvendu Adhikari had, on several occasions in the recent past, predicted the fall of the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal by the end of the year, flagging the teacher job recruitment scandal, back-to-back incidents of bomb blast in villages, and cattle smuggling cases.

Adhikari, the leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly, shot off a letter to Shah three days ago, urging him to order an NIA probe into the recent blast at Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district, which claimed three lives.

