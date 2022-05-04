Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) A day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal, the faction-ridden state BJP unit on Wednesday put up a united face as its top guns came together on one platform and called for the ouster of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The programme at Rani Rashmoni Road, organised in memory of the victims of last year's post-poll violence, is a part of the week-long events planned by the party, coinciding them with the TMC's one year completion of its third term in office.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was seen sharing the stage with the party's national vice-president and his predecessor Dilip Ghosh, days after the two engaged in a war of words over "need for experience" to run the saffron camp in Bengal.

