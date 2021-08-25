Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) Syllabus for the class 10 board exams in 2022 will be substantially reduced, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced.

Teachers said that the decision was taken as no classes were held on school campuses for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Plane Evacuated After Passenger's Samsung Smartphone Catches Fire Upon Landing in the US: Report.

In a statement, the board said on Tuesday there will be 30-35 per cent reduction in the curriculum of all seven subjects for class 10 students who will appear in the Madhyamik Pariksha next year.

The decision has been brought to the knowledge of headmasters, teachers and students of all affiliated schools, it said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Man Seals Private Parts Using Adhesive During Intercourse, Dies.

The headmaster of a state-run school in Jadavpur said students were facing difficulties due to the suspension of classes on campus, and online classes were less than adequate for an average student to complete the entire syllabus.

"In such a situation, the board has taken a pragmatic decision," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)