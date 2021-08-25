Ahmedabad, August 25: In a shocking incident, a couple used a strong epoxy adhesive to seal off's the man's private parts during intercourse in place of aProte condom that potentially added to his health complications resulting in his death, reports inform. The deceased, a 25-year-old from Fatehwadi area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and his former fiancee checked into a hotel on August 22 and he was found unconscious the next day. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Reports inform that the couple were addicted to drugs. BDSM Sex Gone Wrong? Nagpur Man Dies Due to Asphyxiation After Partner Ties Rope Around the Neck During Bondage Sex at a Hotel.

Ahmedabad city police officer told the Times of India that the police checked the CCTV footage and found the man, identified as Salman Mirza and his former fiancee entering a hotel in Juhapura. "Since they did not have any protection, they decided to apply the adhesive on his private parts to ensure that she does not get pregnant. They were carrying the adhesive as they occasionally used it with whitener to inhale the mixture for a kick," said officer, as quoted by the TOI. African Man Dies of ‘Extreme Orgasm’ While With a Sex Worker! Know More About How Excessively Intense Climax Can Affect Your Health and Even Cause 'Brain to Rupture.'

The use of the adhesive deteriorated the man's health condition, resulting in multiple organ failure leading to his death, the officer said. After the man's death, a case of accidental death was registered by the police. An investigation in this matter in underway. DCP (Zone-7) Premsukh Delu told TOI “We are waiting for the report on the deceased’s viscera sample that has been sent for forensic examination." He reportedly said that the deceased's family have alleged that the woman had applied the strong adhesive to his private parts.

