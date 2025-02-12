Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress government-led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee presented its last full-fledged budget on Wednesday before the 2026 assembly elections, with a strong emphasis on social welfare and women empowerment.

Minister of State for Finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled a Rs 3.89-lakh crore budget for 2025-26 in the assembly.

The Finance Minister also announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

The budget allocation for the upcoming financial year, 2025-26, showcased substantial investments across various sectors, with a focus on education, health, and infrastructure development.

Among the key Budget Allocations for 2025-26, a substantial Rs 38,762.03 crore has been allocated to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, underscoring the TMC government's commitment to strengthening welfare initiatives for women and children.

Additionally, Rs 2,423.80 crore was allocated to the Backward Classes Welfare Department, ensuring continued support for marginalised communities.

The school and education sector received an allocation of Rs 41,153.79 crore, highlighting the government's focus on improving educational infrastructure and quality.

Health and Family Welfare also received a major boost, with Rs 21,355.25 crore allocated to enhance public health services across the state.Infrastructure takes centre stage with substantial funding for Power (Rs 4,141.82 crore) and Transport (Rs 2,273.29 crore) to enhance connectivity and ensure sustainable development.

The government also earmarked Rs 500 crore for the construction of the Ganga Sagar Setu, aimed at improving pilgrim connectivity to Sagar Island.

Additionally, Rs 4,153.84 crore is allocated for Irrigation and Waterways to improve water management and prevent flood-related disasters.

Rs 3,278.60 crore is allocated to Disaster Management and Civil Defence to strengthen the state's preparedness for natural calamities.A total of Rs 5,602.29 crores is allocated to the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department to promote inclusivity and enhance educational opportunities for minority communities.Rs 44,139.65 crore is allocated to Panchayats and Rural Development, emphasising the government's continued focus on rural upliftment.

An additional Rs 866.26 crore is allocated to North Bengal Development to foster growth in the region.The Agriculture department received Rs 10,000.79 crore to boost the state's agricultural output, while Rs 426.01 crore is proposed for Agriculture Marketing. Animal Resources Development has been allocated Rs 1,272.93 crore to improve animal husbandry and related activities.

With a focus on sustainability, Rs 107.22 crore is earmarked for the Environment department, while Rs 1,091.11 crore is allocated to the Forests department.

Rs 1,477.91 crore has been allocated to Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, supporting industrial growth and creating employment opportunities for the state's youth. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles sector also receives Rs. 1,228.78 crore for further development.For maintaining law and order, Rs 1,697.44 crore is allocated to the Judicial department, and Rs 523.84 crore is earmarked for Fire and Emergency Services. Additionally, Rs 428.57 crore is proposed for Correctional Administration to improve prison facilities.

The budget's significant focus on infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas, and disaster management aims to foster inclusive growth across the state.

The government said it has has also taken significant steps to support the state's tea industry, including extending a zero-rate agricultural income tax waiver until March 2026, which will benefit tea producers across West Bengal.

This budget, which allocates Rs 3,89,194.09 crore for 2025-26. (ANI)

