Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 55 crore were seized in West Bengal and four persons arrested, police said on Sunday.

A drug peddler from the Malda district, and another from Manipur were arrested by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) from the city's West Port area on Friday, they said.

Amphetamine tablets, commonly called Yaba, weighing 2.29 kg was seized from them, police said.

During interrogation, police got to know about other peddlers associated with the racket, a senior officer said.

Subsequently, two men were arrested from Asian More area in Malda district's Gazole on Sunday, he said.

Heroine, weighing 10.06 kg, estimated to be worth Rs 50 crore was seized from them, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

