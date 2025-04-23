Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) West Bengal's film fraternity on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to grant deemed-to-be university status to Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

According to them, the move will significantly enhance infrastructure and foster academic research in filmmaking.

Veteran director Goutam Ghosh expressed joy at the development, saying he was "very, very happy" with the news.

Recalling his association with SRFTI as its second chairman, he said, "I recall we had brought (cinematographer) Subrata Mitra as Professor Emeritus and there were so many curious students. The new distinction brings increased responsibilities. The curriculum must now reflect the changes and evolution in the field. There's a lot of work to be done."

Filmmaker Ashok Biswanathan, a former dean of SRFTI, echoed the sentiment, calling the decision a game changer.

"It will now enable students to pursue PhD and D.Litt degrees, while postgraduate diploma holders will be awarded formal degrees," he said.

"The decision by the Union I&B Ministry has created great opportunities and granted long-awaited recognition to both SRFTI and FTII. For SRFTI specifically, the budget for making diploma films will likely increase from the current Rs 13 lakh limit, which will greatly benefit students," Biswanathan added.

He also acknowledged that the dual recognition came after multiple appeals over several years during both Congress and BJP-led governments.

Filmmaker Atanu Ghosh described the announcement as a major morale booster for aspiring filmmakers.

"This is very good news. The move will generate a fresh wave of enthusiasm among youngsters associated with the film industry as well as others. Postgraduate degrees from SRFTI and FTII will now hold university status, which is a huge academic advantage. From the academic aspect this will be a huge boost for the students," he said.

He added that SRFTI, which primarily attracts students from Eastern India and a few from other regions, will now be able to upgrade its infrastructure and attract a more diverse student base from across the country.

Ghosh also emphasised the importance of curriculum innovation.

"Turning SRFTI into a deemed university will allow for a more expansive curriculum, encouraging students to explore AI, virtual reality and social media as creative tools."

"FTII Pune and SRFTI Kolkata have been granted deemed-to-be university status under section 3 of the UGC Act. The status has been notified following recommendation made by the University Grants Commission," a senior MoE official said.

"Both institutes will launch doctoral, research and innovative academic programmes. They will also participate in NIRF Rankings and integrate with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Aligned with vision of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, this landmark decision will pave way for greater autonomy, innovation and academic excellence in film and media education," the official added.

FTII was set up by the Government of India in 1960, on the premises of the erstwhile Prabhat Studios in Pune. Formerly known as the 'Film Institute of India', it was a department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In 1971, it came to be known as the 'Film and Television Institute of India' (FTII).

Located in Kolkata and named after maestro Satyajit Ray, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute was the second national centre of cinema education established in 1995 by the Government of India as an autonomous academic institution under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Presently, the institute conducts three-year postgraduate programmes in cinema in six specialisations of film making and two year postgraduate programmes in Electronics and Digital Media in six specialisations.

