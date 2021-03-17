New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) West Bengal has been supplied with over 52.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 30.89 lakh have been used, sources in the health ministry said on Wednesday.

There is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference in reply to a query referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported allegation about inadequate vaccine supply.

The Centre regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and Union Territories as well as their consumption and requirement on a daily basis, he said.

According to sources in the health ministry, over 52,90,770 vaccines doses have been supplied to West Bengal so far, of which 30,89,356 have been used.

"A total of 7.54 crore vaccine doses have been made available by the Central government to different states till now. After this, if someone states that the country is not being given priority then that is completely baseless and deprived of facts," Bhushan said.

At an election rally in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that though she wants to vaccinate the people of the state against COVID-19 free of cost, the Centre was not allowing her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)