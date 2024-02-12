Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday morning reached Kolkata from Kerala and straightaway left for Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where local women were staging protests against alleged harassment and torture by TMC leaders.

The governor has already sought a comprehensive report on the Sandeshkhali situation from the state government.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget 2024-25 Session Set To Start From Today, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot To Address Joint Session of Both Houses.

"When I heard shocking and shattering tales of incidents of Sandeshkhali, I have cut short my visit to Kerala. I am going to Sandeskhali and want to see it myself what the real sandesh (message) from the gullies (lanes) of Sandeshkhali," Bose said after arriving at the airport here.

Bose returned to the state this morning to visit the "troubled spot". He had gone to the southern state to attend the Bengal Festival.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Uttar Pradesh Leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Cut Short Due to UP Board Exams 2024.

The governor has also held discussions with the top officials of the central armed police force and the chief vigilance commissioner of the Centre, an official said.

However, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed his apprehension on whether the governor would be "allowed" to visit the troubled areas of Sandeshkhali to review the situation there.

He also said the governor might be shown black flags on his way to Sandeshkhali and his party colleagues, who are scheduled to go there, would face blockades.

"He (Governor) is a sensitive man and knows that people are being tortured there. I fear he may be shown black flags. His predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced several such incidents," Ghosh told reporters here this morning.

Women in Sandeshkhali held protests in the last few days, alleging that local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.

They demanded the arrest of Shajahan who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

Ghosh also said, "Today my party colleagues are going to Sandeshkhali. I do not know how far they will be able to proceed. The government is trying to suppress the Sandeshkhali incidents".

A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the assembly, is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali on Monday.

Adhikari had also alleged that human rights have been violated there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)