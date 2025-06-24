Dublin [Ireland], June 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the death of a minor girl in an explosion during the party's victory celebration in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll, alleging that under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "misgovernance," Bengal has become a godown of 'barood.'

While speaking to ANI, BJP leader Chugh said, "Under Mamata Banerjee's misgovernance, Bengal has become a godown of 'barood'. Now, innocent children are becoming victims of bombs."

"In Hindu minority areas, BJP workers and voters are being targeted by TMC. Mamata Banerjee govt is a working in a Jihadi mentality. she has emerged a s a new Jinnah," he added.

Meanwhile, the Krishanagar police arrested four people in connection with the explosion. According to the police, the accused persons are identified as Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk and Anwar Sk.

"In an incident of explosion at Molandi, Borochandghar under Kaliganj police station area, which led to the death of a minor girl, 4 prime accused persons were arrested yesterday- Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk and Anwar Sk. Kaliganj PS Case No. 534/25 dt 23.06.25 u/s 191(2)/191(3)/190/118(2)/109/305/103 BNS & 3/4 ES Act is registered. Investigation and legal proceedings are underway," said the police in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government, saying that there is "no democracy left here" after the death of the minor.

TMC workers were celebrating the party's victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll, in which the party's candidate Alifa Ahmed won, when a bomb exploded, severely injuring the minor. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Speaking with ANI, Majumdar accused TMC workers of "hurling bombs" at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers during their victory celebrations.

Additionally, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari condemned the incident, alleging that a TMC supporter "dropped a bomb" at a CPI(M)-supported house to make the "Muslim booth free of opposition."

Congress also launched protests condemning the death of the 13-year-old. State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar called the incident a "blot on the history of West Bengal elections."

"What we saw today was a blot on the history of West Bengal assembly elections. By-elections were held throughout the country, but we saw no bloodshed anywhere else," Sarkar said during the protest.

National Women Commission (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked police to submit a report within two days, according to NCW member Archana Majumdar. (ANI)

