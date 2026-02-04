Dubai, February 4: The gold rate in Dubai saw a marginal shift on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, as the local market reacted to overnight fluctuations in international bullion trade. For many residents and tourists in the "City of Gold," the mid-week rates offer a strategic window for both jewelry purchases and long-term investments. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 4, in AED, USD and INR below.

As of this morning, 24K gold is retailing at AED 611.75 per gram, reflecting the continued resilience of the precious metal against global economic headwinds. Dubai remains a global hub for gold trading due to its tax-free environment for investment-grade bars and its reputation for stringent quality control. Below is the comprehensive breakdown of today’s retail rates across different purities, calculated in UAE Dirhams (AED), US Dollars (USD), and Indian Rupees (INR). Gold Rate Today, February 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 611.75 166.58 15,061.92 10 Grams 6,117.50 1,665.76 1,50,619.21 1 Tola 61,175 16,657.59 15,06,192.12 22K 1 Gram 566.50 154.25 13,947.82 10 Grams 5,665 1,542.55 1,39,478.19 1 Tola 56,650 15,425.46 13,94,781.92 18K 1 Gram 463.50 126.21 11,411.85 10 Grams 4,635 1,262.08 1,14,118.52 1 Tola 46,350 12,620.83 11,41,185.20

Gold Rate in Dubai: Market Drivers and Economic Context

The slight uptick in prices today is largely attributed to a softening of the US Dollar and renewed interest from central banks. Because gold is priced internationally in USD, any weakness in the greenback typically makes the metal more affordable for holders of other currencies, thereby increasing demand.

Additionally, with the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics beginning this week, global markets are seeing a subtle shift in investor sentiment, with many moving portions of their portfolios into "safe-haven" assets like gold to hedge against potential market volatility during major global events. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 3.

Advice for Retail Buyers

In Dubai, the final price of gold jewelry is determined by the "Board Rate" (shown above) plus the "making charges," which vary depending on the intricacy of the design. While 24K is the standard for pure gold bars and coins, 22K remains the most popular choice for traditional jewelry due to its balance of purity and structural strength.

For shoppers looking to leverage the current rates, the Gold Souk and major retail outlets in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates provide real-time digital displays of these rates, ensuring transparency for every transaction.

