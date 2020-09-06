Krishnanagar, Sep 6 (PTI) A jeweller was strangulated to death in his shop in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in the Kotwali police station area of Krishnanagar town, they said.

Also Read | A Bigger Epidemic Than Corona -Epidemic of Unemployment - MD Mahtab Alam.

Gobinda Garai (62) was found dead in the locker room of his shop around 10.40 am, police said.

A skipping rope was found around his neck, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac Tests COVID-19 Positive, State Records Highest Single-Day Surge With Over 3,000 Cases.

"According to the preliminary investigation, it seems that he was killed by strangulation. However, post mortem will confirm it. We have initiated an investigation," said Zafar Ajmal Kidwai, the superintendent of Krishnanagar police district.

Garai, a well-known jeweller in the area, used to live on the first floor of his house while the shop was in the ground floor.

There was no report of loss of anything but a pair of gold rings and a silver plate were found lying near his body, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)