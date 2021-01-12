Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in West Bengal rose to 96.91 per cent on Tuesday after 879 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the state, the health department said.

The toll increased to 9,975 after 18 fatalities were registered in Bengal, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 751 fresh cases were recorded in the state, taking the tally to 5,62,072.

Bengal currently has 7,392 active cases.

Kolkata accounted for 10 deaths, neighbouring North 24 Parganas four, and one each fatality was reported from South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah and Nadia, the bulletin said.

Of the 18 deaths, 13 were due to the comorbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental", it said.

The city also recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 230, followed by North 24 Parganas at 220, it said.

As many as 33,024 samples were tested in West Bengal since Monday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 74,97,837, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)